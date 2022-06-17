NET Web Desk

The Manipur government intends to establish state university named after ‘Maharaj Kulachandra’ at Imphal East.

According to The Northeast Affairs report, this new institution will comprise almost seventy per cent of the 34 existing colleges in Manipur which are currently affiliated with Manipur University.

As per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, these colleges will be developed into either an Autonomous degree-granting college or a constituent college of a university.

Given present status, it may take some time before these colleges can be upgraded into autonomous degree-granting colleges under University Grants Commission (UGC).

As a result, these educational institutions must be incorporated as constituent colleges of a university, until these can be upgraded into independent degree-granting colleges.

Therefore, the state government is proposing to establish one State Multidisciplinary and Skill University by the name of ‘Maharaj Kulachandra University’ at Manipur’s Imphal East district, temporarily along the campus of Liberal College in Luwangsangbam.