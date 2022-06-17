Meghalaya CM Calls-On Union Minister – Gajendra Shekhawat; Briefs Progress Of JJM Scheme & Seeks Continuing Assistance 

NET Web Desk

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – a central initiative which aims to provide Functional Tap Connection (FHTC) across every households, has been striving to improve living standards of rural communities.

Based on the same, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today called-on the Union Minister of Jal Shakti – Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to update him on the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) initiative in Meghalaya.

Besides, the Meghalaya CM sought continuing support in implementing various schemes under the concerned Ministry.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “Met Hon’ble Union Minister for @MoJSDoWRRDGR, Sh. @gssjodhpur Ji to update him on the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in Meghalaya & to seek his continuing support in implementing various schemes under the Ministry.”

Its worthy to note that recently, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has sanctioned a total amount of Rs 169.60 crore for Meghalaya under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ to expedite its implementation across the northeastern state. A total of 5.90 lakh rural households currently prevail in the State.

Out of these, 1.88 lakh households (31.94%) have tap water connection. However, in 2021-22, Meghalaya plans to provide tap water connections to 3.39 lakh rural households.

Furthermore, for 2021-22, Rs. 82 Crore is allocated to Meghalaya as 15th Finance Commission grant for water & sanitation to Rural Local Bodies/Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and there is an assured funding of Rs. 426 Crore for the next five years i.e. up to 2025-26 to the rural local bodies.

Announced by PM Modi on August 15, 2019, ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ aims to provide assured tap water supply to every rural households by 2024.