Meghalaya : Eleven Bangladeshi Infiltrators Held From East Jaintia Hills 

NET Web Desk

As many as 11 Bangladeshi nationals, without any legitimate documents were nabbed from Meghalaya.

These unlawful encroachers along with three Indians were held from Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district.

They were initially ‘detained’ by the personnel of the Village Defence Party (VDP) of Kuliang village.

Driver of the car, in which the Bangladeshi nationals were travelling, has also been arrested by the police in Meghalaya.

The arrested driver has been identified as Amal Kanti Das from Assam’s Cachar district.

They have been identified as Mizanur Rahman, Arob Ali, Md Hemail, Sapon Das, Haja Moin Uddin Sistya, Md Rizwan, Hashina Begum, Husinara Begum, Ufla Khatun, Musamid Halima Begum and Chobra.

The Indian national was detained on suspicion of assisting and abetting these unlawful Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals also include five women.

Besides, the Meghalaya Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the perpetrators under the Foreigners Act & other provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC).