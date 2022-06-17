Nagaland Government Closely Monitoring COVID-19 Scenario; Prepared To Tackle Unexpected Surge In Infection Count

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation with the number of fresh cases, maintaining a rising trend in several parts of the country; informed an official on Thursday.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Principal Director of Health & Family Welfare Department – Dr K Vikato Kinimi asserted that the state administration is well-prepared to deal with any unforeseen surge in the infection count.

In addition, the department is closely monitoring the situation across states, such as – Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, West Bengal and neighbouring Assam, where there has been a “recent spike”.

According to Kinimi, the alarming spike in cases has not been reflected in an increase along hospital admissions.

Kinimi urged people to follow COVID-19 standards and undertake necessary precautions, such as – wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining safe distance.

Its worthy to note that two fresh COVID-19 infections were detected in Dimapur on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to 35,502.

As per the Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme – Dr Nyanthung Kikon, the state currently have three active patients.

Altogether, 33,247 people have recovered from the disease in the state, while 761 have succumbed and 1,490 migrated to other parts of the country, he said.