Nagaland : On-Spot Verification Conducted Along Check-Gate In Kiphire; Reviews Strict Enforcement Of Directives 

NET Web Desk

The Kiphire inspection team recently examined the check-gates located at Jail ward in Kiphire town; and conducted on-spot verifications of the authorized points to review if the concerned directives are being strictly enforced.

According to DIPR report, this inspection team discovered that no unapproved or illegal collection activities had been initiated across these check-gates.

Its worthy to note that taking into consideration of the recent government notification, regarding measures to tackle illegal money collection from vehicles at Check Gates and other locations in Nagaland, the PHQ has installed a dedicated 24×7 Control Room manned by sufficient personnel and headed by a senior police officer to combat such illicit activities.