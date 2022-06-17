NE Youths Must Take Advantage Of ‘Agnipath Scheme’; Offering Employment Opportunity In Armed Forces : Senior Army Official 

NET Web Desk

Northeastern youths must take advantage of the Agnipath scheme, which offers a game-changing employment opportunity in the armed forces.

According to the General Officer-in-Command of 51 Sub Area – Major General Vikas Saini, this scheme aspires to bring paradigm shifts in human resource management of the Indian Army, preparing it to be a future-ready combat force, capable to tackle with numerous challenges throughout the entire spectrum of conflicts.

Addressing the mediapersons, Saini expressed hoped that several youths from the northeastern region will take advantage of the scheme to join the armed forces.

“Agnipath will provide the armed forces with a tech-savvy and youthful profile, which is urgently required,” he said.

He remarked that ‘Agniveers’ will receive monthly payout and a one-time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package worth of Rs 11.17 lakh; at conclusion of their four-year services.

Saini added that based on their performance during four years of service, 25 per cent of each batch will be enrolled in the regular cadre of armed forces.