Postal Ballot For 80+ Voters Begins In Tripura Bye-Elections 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 17, 2022 : In view of the by-election in Tripura scheduled on June 23 next, the Returning Officer and AROs of 8-Town Bardowali assembly constituency on Friday facilitated the procedure of exercising the democratic rights through ballot boxes by the electorates of 80 years and above from their respective homes following the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

On Friday morning, Returning Officer cum Sadar SDM Asim Saha under West Tripura district along with officials of the ECI visited various houses where 80 years and above electorates are present and facilitated postal ballot box and ballot paper for they casted the vote in secrecy.

The higher officials also visited the house of the incumbent Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who is also the nominated candidate of BJP and contesting from 8-Town Bardowali assembly constituency in the forthcoming by-election.

The incumbent Chief Minister and BJP nominated candidate Dr Saha’s mother Suryabala Saha expressed her happiness over the new system introduced for old people. She said “Due to old-age ailments, I cannot walk and go anywhere. Hence, I exercised my democratic right by sitting at home. I felt good.”

Another octogenarian said “This time, I felt good to cast my vote sitting at home. Earlier, I had to go to the polling booth, stand in a long queue and then exercise my franchise.”