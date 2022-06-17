Tripura: Torrential Rainfall Submerged Agartala City, 7 Relief Camps Opened; Educational Institutes Closed

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 17, 2022: The denizens of Tripura’s capital city Agartala have experienced massive flood and water-logging on almost every street due to the uninterrupted torrential rains since Friday morning. A recorded rainfall of 145 mm took place on a single day which is 195 mm on monthly basis and altogether, seven relief camps were opened in different parts of the capital city as many areas were inundated with flood water.

Not only this, even the premises of the West District and Sessions Judge’s court have been completely submerged. Traffic has been disrupted, several offices have also been flooded. The water level on the road was so high that a school bus stopped midway. The students were rescued with the help of firefighters. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Indranagar IT building to review the situation in Agartala city. From there, he saw CCTV footage of different streets and instructed them to take necessary action.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Friday afternoon, Secretary of the Revenue department Puneet Agarwal said “The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) disseminated early warnings of thunderstorm and heavy rainfall to the state administration which was later conveyed to all the DMs and SDMs for initiating precautionary measures.”

“The rainfall started from 5.30 AM and till 12 noon, it was under control. But gradually, the situation got out of control. Seeing the deteriorating situation of inundated areas, all the 16 pumps in the Agartala city were pressed into action in order to pump out water logged on the streets. Due to heavy flooding, two pumps malfunctioned at Sukanta Palli and Orient Chowmuhani while six diesel-run mobile pumps had also been put into action”, he added.

“Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Indranagar here, inspected the water-logged areas and instructed them to initiate necessary actions immediately. In total, 6 teams comprising of NDRF volunteers and SDRF from TSR platoons are also pressed into action for providing help to the commuters.”

“Altogether, seven relief camps were opened in different parts of the Agartala city on Friday. They are- Radhamadhab Mandir, Indranagar School, Gitaban Community Hall, Kasmari School, Mula Para School, Das Para School, Pratapgarh School, MTB School and three more schools were identified and directed all the DMs and SDMs to provide food, water and other essential commodities.”

“Sadar SDM and Agartala Municipal Corporation administration had initiated all measures. Traffic police personnel had been instructed to guide people, and boats were pressed into action. At present, the situation is under control. People don’t have to panic. Several toll free numbers and whatsapp numbers have been introduced to provide help to the common people. These are- DM of West district opens 1077, AMC’s WhatsApp number is 9863201665, State emergency operation is 1070, Emergency Response Team is 112, and CM Helpline is 1905”, he also added.

SDRF Project Director Sarat Das said “The highest rainfall of 145 mm has been recorded on a single day. Rainfall is expected to take place tomorrow also. 400 food packets have been already distributed in relief camps. There is nothing to panic as the administration is open round the clock. This rainfall will not affect Gomati and South Tripura districts while North Tripura district is partially affected as clouds are hovering from western side to eastern side.”

Director of the Urban Development department Tamal Majumder said “Residents facing troubles due to electricity can call at 1912 and whatsapp number is 9863596081 while the two pumps which are in a state of malfunctioning will be operational within 2-3 hours after stopping of rainfall.”