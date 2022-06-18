10% Vacancies In CAPFs, Assam Rifles Will Be Reserved For Agniveers : MHA

NET Web Desk

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today announced that 10% vacancies will be reserved for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.

This statement comes amid significant opposition to the recently-disclosed ‘Agnipath’ scheme, meant for short-term contract recruiting of personnel in the Indian armed forces. These soldiers who will recruited, as part of the programme will be known as ‘Agniveers’.

Meanwhile, the ministry has also decided to set 3-years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles.

In the meantime, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the MHA wrote “The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.”

“The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.” – it further added.