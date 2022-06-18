Arunachal Pradesh : Training Programme Organized In Roing; Raising Awareness On Oil-Palm Cultivation 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to promote oil palm plantation in Arunachal Pradesh and educate the cultivators about the importance of ‘National Mission on Oil Seed & Oil Palm’, a training-cum-awareness programme for oil-palm growers was conducted by the Agriculture Department in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Friday at Roing.

A total of 80 farmers attending the program were provided with oil palm agricultural tools to help them boost their cultivation.

Its worthy to note that oil-palm cultivation, referred as one of the significant topic of debate during the present times along Northeastern regions is believed to be the most land-use efficient oil plant producing about 3-4 tonnes per hectare, whereas other oil crops yield less than one tonne per hectare of land.

According to reports, the expansion target area proposed by the Centre for the next five years in Arunachal Pradesh for oil palm cultivation is 40,000 hectares.

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is considered of having highest potential among the NE states in terms of having favourable areas for oil palm plantation.