Assam : Boat Capsizes In Flood-Ravaged Hojai; 2 Children Missing 

NET Web Desk

Atleast two children are still missing, after a boat capsized at the Raikata area in Assam’s flood-ravaged Hojai district.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Friday night, when a boat carrying 27 people, including children & women capsized in flood waters.

Following the tragic event, the Assam Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Fire and Emergency Services teams immediately rushed to the scene, and safely recovered 24 out of 27 persons.

“We rushed to the scene, after receiving inputs about a boat been capsized. We have safely rescued 24 people. One among them had suffered illness and was immediately admitted to the hospital,” – informed an official of the Fire and Emergency Services.

Its worthy to note that around 1.05 lakh people of the district have been affected by this current spell of floods.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 87 hamlets along the concerned district are reeling under flood waters.

Meanwhile, the flood waters have submerged 3757 hectares of cropland in the district.