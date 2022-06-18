Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma To Campaign For By-Election Candidates In Tripura On Sunday

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 18, 2022: Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Tripura on a day-long tour on Sunday to attend a series of campaigns for by-election candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an official privy to the matter said on Saturday evening.

During his visit to Tripura, Dr Sarma will attend programmes at Agartala under West Tripura district, at Salema under Dhalai district and at Uptakali under North Tripura district.

He will reach Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Sunday morning.

With a hectic schedule of back to back political engagements, he will visit 57-Jubarajnagar assembly constituency by chopper and attend a public rally at Uptakali in North Tripura district. Secondly, he will leave for Kamalpur through chopper and attend Salema Bazar for open public-meeting in Dhalai district. Thirdly, in the evening, the central public address will be organized in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan. Later, he will campaign for Dr Manik Saha and Dr Ashok Sinha at Agartala.