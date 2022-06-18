Assam CM Examines Facilities Along Relief Camp In Rangia; Instruct Officials To Ensure Relief Supplies 

NET Web Desk

The current spell of floods along the northeastern state of Assam, triggered by heavy and incessant rainfall have displaced more than 70,000 citizens, leaving back massive trails of devastation. A number of stretches, bridges and irrigation canals were damaged across the state; submerging numerous hamlets.

Whereas, massive landslides and waterlogging caused damages to the railway track, bridges, and road connectivity across this region.

In order to assess the present situation and extend possible assistance to the flood-affected victims, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited a relief camp at Fatima Convent School in Rangia District.

According to reports, atleast 94 flood-affected citizens of the town are currently taking shelter across the relief camp.

Meanwhile, Sarma also inspected the facilities at the camp and directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup & SDO (C) to ensure relief supplies and smooth evacuation of other residents from susceptible regions to the relief camp.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Visited a relief camp at Fatima Convent School, Rangia where 94 flood-affected people of the town are taking shelter. Inspected the facilities at the camp and asked DC Kamrup & SDO (C) to ensure relief supplies and evacuate other people in vulnerable areas to relief camp.”