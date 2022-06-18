Assam Floods : PM Modi Assures Full Assistance From Central Government 

NET Web Desk

The current spell of floods along the northeastern state of Assam, triggered by heavy and incessant rainfall have displaced more than 70,000 citizens, leaving back massive trails of devastation. A number of stretches, bridges and irrigation canals were damaged across the state; submerging numerous hamlets.

Whereas, massive landslides and waterlogging caused damages to the railway track, bridges, and road connectivity across this region.

In view of the devastating scenario, Prime Minister – Narendra Modi today spoke to the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, and took stock of the present situation.

Meanwhile, the PM has also assured all possible assistance on behalf of the Central Government.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM confirmed the same. “At 6 am today,Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about #flood situation in #Assam. While expressing his concerns over the hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity,Hon PM assured all help from Central Govt. Humbled by his reassuring generosity.” – he wrote.

Thank you Sir for your personal interest in this matter. Very kind of you to have called to take an update on the relief and rehabilitation work in flood affected areas of Assam. We are closely monitoring the situation and providing best help to people. https://t.co/ckdwVg0i1e — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 18, 2022

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation has severely affected almost 18.94 lakh people in 28 districts.

These fatalities were reported from Hojai, Nalbari, Bajali, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur districts of Assam.