Assam : Indian Army Launches Rescue & Relief Operations Across Flood-Ravaged Districts  

NET Web Desk

The Gajraj Corps of Indian Army has launched flood-relief operations in coordination with the civil administration across the northeastern state of Assam from Thursday.

Following heavy and torrential rainfall across various parts of Assam, nine composite teams of Gajraj Corps launched rescue and relief operations in the flood-ravaged districts, such as – Baksa, Nalbari, Bajali, Darrang, Tamulpur, Hojai, and Kamrup, in coordination with the local administration.

Engineers and medical personnel for relief and rescue were dispatched in response to a request from the local administration.

Relief and rescue operations in six districts are underway, the Army said.

The Indian Army columns on standby in Nalbari district soon arrived to Sathikuchi village and rescued 105 stranded residents. Simultaneously, another Gajraj Corps column conducted relief efforts in Baksa district’s Damdama and assisted the local populace.

Nine more people died in Assam as a result of the floods, bringing the death toll to 54.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation has severely affected almost 18.94 lakh people in 28 districts.

These fatalities were reported from Hojai, Nalbari, Bajali, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur districts of Assam.