Assam : Large Stockpile Of Narcotics Confiscated From Karimganj; 1 Held 

The Assam Police have seized a significant hoard of narcotics welded into two dumpers from Karimganj District as part of a concerted crackdown on the drug scourge.
According to reports, the Karimganj Police has recovered 1003 kgs Ganja welded inside two dumpers which was arriving from a neighbouring state.
Meanwhile, the security forces have apprehended an accused, in connection with the incident.
Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “#AssamAgainstDrugs In a massive catch, @karimganjpolice has recovered 1003 kgs Ganja welded inside the body of two dumpers coming from a neighbouring state. One accused has been arrested during the operation. Remarkable job @assampolice, Keep it up!”
