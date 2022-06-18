Assam : Over 8000 Assistive Devices Will Be Distributed Among Physically-Challenged Citizens In Sonitpur, Biswanath Chariali 

NET Web Desk

In a bid to lend support towards the physically-challenged masses, a ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ – distribution camp for providing aids and assistive devices to concerned citizens will be organized along Sonitpur and Biswanath Chariali District of Assam.

Organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) and concerned district administrations; this distribution camp will be initiated under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

According to PIB report, the camp will be initiated at Biswanath Chariali on June 19, in the premises of Kamalakanta Natya Samaj. While, it will be hosted by the Sonitpur District Administration on June 20, in the premises of Kalaguru Sangeet Mahavidyalay along Tezpur’s Lalmati.

In Biswanath Chariali, a total of 4573 Aids and Assistive devices of different categories with value of worth of Rs 218.83 lakhs will be distributed free of cost among 2561 pre-identified ‘Divyangjan’ who were assessed during assessment camps, organized by ALIMCO in various locations of Biswanath Chariali District.

Meanwhile, in Sonitpur District, 3445 Aids and Assistive devices of different categories with value worth of Rs 199.60 lakhs will be distributed free of cost among 1808 pre identified Divyangjan.

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment – Pratima Bhoumik will be the Chief Guest of the function; and will inaugurate the camp virtually through video conference from New Delhi.