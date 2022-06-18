Brown Sugar Worth Of Rs 30 Lakhs Confiscated From WB’s Malda; Two From Manipur Among Three Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the security forces have apprehended three individuals and confiscated more than 2.6 kgs of brown sugar worth of Rs 30 lakhs from their possession in West Bengal’s Malda district on Saturday.

Based on specific inputs, a vehicle was intercepted at Gajole toll plaza and the narcotics packed in small quantities, were concealed under its seats.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) – Pradeep Kumar Yadav, two persons from Manipur and a man of Sagardighi in Murshidabad district were nabbed from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the perpetrators, and an investigation is underway.