Nagaland : FTII-Hosted ‘Film Appreciation Course’ For ST Youths Culminates 

NET Web Desk

The five-days film appreciation course, hosted by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), in collaboration with the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) culminated on Friday.

It was the fourth training conducted by FTII in collaboration with IPR, the nodal department for films in Nagaland.

This free-of-cost endeavour aimed to generate awareness on film education among Nagaland youths; and re-ignite their interest across all aspects of cinema, from its technical aspects to the minutes of aesthetic nuances.

Addressing the gathering, the Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) and Course coordinator – Wepre Kronu asserted that Nagaland is fortunate to have a prestigious Institution like FTII conduct various training, free-of-cost, with renowned resource persons.

He also expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the participants.

Meanwhile, the Joint Director of IPR – Asangla Imsong thanked the participants for the successful completion of the training.

She said that the trainees should consider themselves lucky for the opportunity to attend the training conducted by FTII.

The resource persons for the course incorporated of National Award-winning filmmakers – Avinash Roy and Jasmine Kaur Roy.

Avinash, a filmmaker and a visual artist is an alumnus of FTII. Roy’s love for documenting reality also extends to street photography and he is the founder – curator of The Street Photography Hub on Instagram.

Jasmine Kaur Roy, also an alumnus of FTII, is a two-time National Award winner. With a wide range of experience as an independent filmmaker, Jasmine has been on the juries of the International Film Festival of India as well as the National Film Awards.

The two have collaborated under the banner, Wanderlust Films, and have produced and directed short films and documentaries for various national and international organizations like United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UN Women South Asia, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Their documentary film, Amoli, won the Best Investigative Film at the 66th National Films Awards.

This film appreciation course taught participants about the content and form of cinema. It enabled them to demystify the language of films and study its evolution.

Besides, the participants were also taught about the creative and technical aspects of films. Short films and clips were watched and relevant aspects were discussed. Sessions on film grammar, screenplay, scenes, cinematography, documentary filmmaking, editing, etc. were also taken-up during the course.

Commemorating the country-wide celebrations under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, FTII has decided to advance the cause of film education by hosting online short courses, free-of-cost, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) participants residing across the northeastern state.

It has now successfully conducted training in smartphone film making, screenplay writing, screen acting, and film appreciation course for the state of Nagaland.

Its worthy to note that the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) was set-up by the Government of India in 1960, along the premises of the erstwhile Prabhat Studios at Pune.

The premier institution engaged into imparting education in various skills associated with films and television is now recognized as a global ‘centre for excellence’ in audio visual media; and one of India’s best film institutes.