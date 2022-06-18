NFR Cancels 10 More Trains; Due To Agnipath Protests In Bihar, Assam Floods

NET Web Desk

Keeping in view of the violent protests in Bihar against the ‘Agnipath’ military recruitment scheme, and escalating flood catastrophe in Assam, the North-East Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled 10 more trains on Saturday.

According to the NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) – Sabyasachi De, due to burning train coaches along regions falling under the East Central Railway, Bihar bandh and damages caused to railway tracks due to flood in Lumding and Rangiya divisions of Assam; some trains have been cancelled/diverted/rescheduled/short-terminated/short-originated.

NFR had cancelled 11 trains due to violent protests in Bihar and eight due to floods in Assam on Friday.

The trains Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express, New Jalpaiguri–New Delhi Express, Jorhat Town–Guwahati JanShatabdi Express, New Jalpaiguri–Rajendranagar Capital Express, Katihar–Samastipur, Katihar–Barauni, Purnea–Saharsha passenger trains, Rangiya–Rangapara, Rangiya-Dekargaon, Dekargaon-Rangiya passenger trains will remain cancelled on Saturday, De said.

The Rangapara-Rangia passenger and Rangiya-Murkongselek Express trains will be short terminated at Udalguri on Saturday.

The Kamakhya-Rani Kamlapati(Bhopal) Express has been rescheduled to leave at 18.00 hours on Saturday.

NFR has also decided to run a special train from Dibrugarh to Lumding and vice-versa, leading to smooth movement of stranded en-route passengers.

De also stated that the train will travel on an open schedule with stoppages at all major stations.