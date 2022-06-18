Over 2000 People Displaced; Due To Tripura Flood Crisis 

NET Web Desk

More than 2,000 people have been displaced due to flooding, triggered by incessant rainfall across Sadar subdivision of West Tripura district.

These flood-affected victims currently took shelter across 20 relief camps. However, no fatality has been reported so far; informed officials.

According to PTI report, West Tripura district has received 155 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, causing inundation of several low-lying areas on the banks of Howrah River.

“Water level in Howrah River is flowing slightly above the danger level, posing threat to several low-lying areas in southern parts of Agartala. The situation may worsen if it rains more,” informed the Sadar Sub-divisional Magistrate – Ashim Saha.

The Tripura Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and concerned administration are jointly conducting relief and rescue operations across the flood-ravaged locations.

As per the Project Officer of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) – Sarath Kumar Das, although rain has stopped since Friday midnight, Agartala may receive a heavy downpour around noon as predicted by the Meteorological (MeT) Department, and an alert has been sounded.

“The Howrah River is swelled due to water streaming into it from Barmura Hill. We’re keeping a close eye on things and taking the appropriate precautions,” he told PTI.