Sikkim : Effort To Deliver Government Services Along Doorsteps, Implementing Paperwork Solution; Reaches Mangshila

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The commendable endeavor to deliver government services at doorsteps and simplify paperwork solution reached North Sikkim’s Mangshila this week.

As per the concerned endeavor, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of North Sikkim – AB Karki along with other line department officials visits remote parts of the district every Friday of the week and interacts with local populace to learn about their grievances.

This team started the visit from Sirijunga Yuma Saam Mang Heem at Mangshila, where the team was received by Gram Panchayats.

Meanwhile, an inspection of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) stretch at Tinzay and landslide site nearby, was also followed.

The ICDS Centre Upper Mangshilla and Government Primary School Upper Mangshilla were visited, submission of reports and inspections were also carried-out by the team.

This team will also visit Bulk Milk Chilling Centre and Chilli plantation site at Upper Tingzey.

Thereafter, the team hiked their way to Pathibhara Mandir Upper Jhusing, mandir incharge and committees met with the team and kept their immediate needs.

A brief halt was also made at ICDS Center Lower Mangshilla and Shiva Mandir Lower Mangshilla.

This team then visited a view point at Mangshilla, and discussed the improvement of the spot which can generate revenue for the GPU.

Thereafter the team made short stops at, Veterinary Dispensary Mangshilla, Government Pry. School Lower Mangshilla Jhusing, ICDS Center Jhusing, Government Junior High School Tibuk, ICDS Center Tibuk.

Addressing the public and panchayats, DC Mangan assured that the district administration will always be their to work for the general public.

Ending the brief interaction, he hoped towards meeting with locals at GPU development initiatives in the future.

He was accompanied by the BDO Mangan, Officers from Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), departments of Education, SPWD, Forest, Power, Roads and Bridges, Tourism, PMGSY, Horticulture, Irrigation AH&VS, RDD, Social Justice and Welfare, LRDMD, DCSO and ICDS Supervisors.