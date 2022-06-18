Sikkim : Prominent Artist – Deepa Rai To Be Conferred With “Chitrakarita Shree Samman 2022” 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Deepa Rai, an artist and the President of OVIYA Art Circle in Sikkim will be conferred with “Chitrakarita Shree Samman 2022” by Nepali Sahitya Parishad; on the occasion of the 208th Bhanu Jayanti Celebration 2022, slated to be held on July 13.

This was informed by the General Secretary of Oviya Art Circle – Diwakar Lamichenny through a press communique.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Nepali Sahitya Parishad, Gangtok, Sikkim, and 208th Bhanu Jayanti Celebration Committee -2022 for honoring us in the field of painting. We are very happy to get to know about this news.” – the release further reads.

Its worthy to note that Deepa Rai is a prominent artist from Sikkim and the President of OAC Sikkim. She is been in the field of Art for 20 years; and has been conferred with numerous awards and recognitions in the field of art.

These honours include – “Best of Five Painting” by Sikkim Akademi in 2005; “Manikarnika Kala Samman” by Manikarnika Art Gallery, India, 2022; “Amrita Sher Gil Award” by Utkarsh Lalitkala Academy Lucknow, India, 2022, etc.

She was also felicitated by Sikkim Akademi, State Lalit Kala Akademi, U.P. Kanpur (International Art Camp) Sirjanavita, Siliguri, W.B. Channel Ace Production, Chinhari Prakashan, Sikkim Kalakar Sangh. EZCC, Ministry of Culture, Rotary Club of Gangtok. NEZCC, Dimapur.

Meanwhile, Rai is also associated with various organizations like – Oviya Art Circle; Sikkim Akademi (Executive Member); Nepali Sahitya Parishad Sikkim (Member); Hindi Sahitya Sewa Samiti, Sikkim (Member); Mahila Kabya Manch, Sikkim Ekai (General Secretary), among others.