Tripura : Cannabis Worth Over Rs 8 Crores Seized From Khowai; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Tripura Police has apprehended two offenders and confiscated a massive stash of ganja worth over Rs 8 Crores from their possession in Khowai District.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces intercepted an LPG tanker in Mugiakami Police Station area on Friday and seized 5,364 kg of cannabis worth of Rs 8.46 crores.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) – Bhanupada Chakraborty, two persons hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were nabbed.

This was the highest ganja seizure in Tripura during recent times, he claimed.

Meanwhile, the SP further added that the perpetrators were smuggling cannabis for quite some time. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the offenders.