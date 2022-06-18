Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Reviews Flood Situation In State; North Tripura Transport Officials Visit Meghalaya

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 18, 2022: Three days after a landslide in Meghalaya’s Lumshnong area of national highway-06, a delegation of North Tripura district’s Transport department on Saturday visited the affected areas in the neighbouring north-eastern state.

The team of senior officials from the North district of the state transport department has been sent to the affected areas to look into the overall situation in the landslide-hit area of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday convened a high-level review meeting at the Civil Secretariat on the overall situation in the state following heavy rainfall for two days at a stretch.

The meeting reviewed in detail the disintegration of Assam-Agartala National Highway due to natural calamities, the latest progress in repair work of landslide-damaged railways, alternative communication system on Agartala-Kolkata road via Dhaka, supply of daily necessities and flood situation in different parts of the state including Agartala.

A recent landslide in Meghalaya’s Khasi Hills due to heavy rains has cut off road communication with the state.

In the meantime, CM Dr Saha has sent a letter to the concerned Union Ministers informing them of the situation and is keeping in touch with them by telephone so that road communication can be resumed after speedy road repairs.

The Chief Minister also directed the concerned officers to take all necessary measures including medicine in the relief camps. The meeting also discussed the issue of providing assistance to the affected people by assessing the rapid damage in the affected areas.