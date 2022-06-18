Two Days Of Torrential Rains In Tripura: Over 5,000 Provided Sheltered In 39 Relief Camps

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 18, 2022: Over 5,000 people have been evacuated from inundated areas and provided shelter in a total of 39 relief camps opened across Tripura following two days of torrential rains which have flooded several areas in and around Agartala city and other parts of the state.

In a press conference at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Saturday afternoon, Principal Secretary of the Revenue department Puneet Agarwal said “So far, 39 relief camps have been opened across the state of Tripura. Of these, 37 are in West Tripura district, 1 each in North Tripura and Khowai districts.”

“In these camps, a total of 2,057 families have taken shelter. He said 1958 families in West district, 92 families in North Tripura district and 7 families in Khowai district have taken shelter in the camp. Doctors are also visiting the camps considering the health of the people in the camps. He said that all concerned including NDRF, SDRF, Fire Service, Civil Defense, ‘Apada Mitra’ have been mobilized to deal with the situation.”

“Due to heavy rains from Friday last, the water level of Howrah river has increased to 10.57 metres. When the rainfall level is a little less at night, the water level also starts to decrease. The water level has risen to 10.72 metres till 4:30 pm on Saturday. Now the situation is under control”, he added.

He claimed that a team led by Sadar sub-divisional magistrate under West Tripura district had visited the flooded area near Howrah river last night. Today, the relief camps have been opened according to the situation. The administration has also made arrangements for food and drink in the relief camps.

He said the Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today reviewed the overall situation with the officials of various departments and directed the concerned department to take necessary steps to resolve the current situation. The revenue secretary said arrangements were also being made to drain water from places where water was stagnant due to rains.

He said 29 boats had been rescued to deal with the situation. Of these, 14 are from Sadar subdivision, 4 from NDRF, 4 from Purnigam, 2 from TSR and 5 from Assam Rifles. Besides, this morning the district magistrate of West Tripura district, SDM of Sadar subdivision and various departments of administration, secretaries and officials visited flooded areas like Battala Bridge, Pratapgarh, Baldakhal, Sri Lanka Basti, Chandrapur, Harijan Colony, Moylakhla etc. in and around Agartala city.