Tripura : Abhishek Banerjee Returning To Agartala For Campaign On Monday

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala: June 19, 2022: All India Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday will address a public meeting in Agartala and campaign for the party’s candidates in the upcoming bye-elections. The Lok Sabha MP had visited Tripura on June 14 last to participate in a roadshow and a public meeting.

During a press conference held in Agartala on Sunday noon, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Abhishek Banerjee will interact with the people on Monday. The leader is eager to bring change in Tripura and reach as many people as he can.” Trinamool leaders Manas Bhunia and Koushani Mukherjee were also present at the press meet.

Slamming the Opposition parties for their inability to change Tripura for the better, Bhunia said, “Congress is no longer an alternative because they cannot fight on the ground. Our leader Mamata Banerjee has proved that she can fight for the people and deliver on her promises.”

Despite heavy rainfall, Trinamool workers and leaders have been out on Tripura’s waterlogged streets helping people with basic necessities. The party slammed BJP for the waterlogged streets of Agartala.

“BJP keeps saying that Agartala has become a Smart City. But the streets are waterlogged and people are in peril. We have told our workers that campaigning is not the priority. They should first help in the rescue of people and arrange for dry food items for these families. Shameless BJP leaders from Assam have come to campaign in Tripura while leaving their flood-ravaged state in distress,” Ghosh alleged.

Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress president Subal Bhowmik said, “The BJP workers are engaged in coordinated attacks now. Agartala candidate Panna Deb and Town Bordowali candidate were attacked by BJP workers around the same time yesterday. Despite complaining, no action has been taken. But we cannot tolerate such undemocratic measures and we will fight against BJP’s violence.”

Meanwhile, TMC leader Koushani Mukherjee told reporters that “This ‘Gundaism’ or attacking people cannot be a weapon to achieve victory in any election. Those who fear Trinamool Congress conquest, those political parties are using hooligans to terrorize people and we don’t need this way to scare people. Our leader is Bengal’s supremo Mamata Banerjee, who advised us not to sit at home fearing such hooliganism. And none can stop us from doing our activities. Although our leaders, workers and candidates are not protected, we all are creating resistance to the attacks.”