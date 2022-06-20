Assam Flood Crisis : Two Policemen Swept Away In Nagaon; 1 Body Recovered 

NET Web Desk

In a terrible occurrence, two police personnel were washed away in flood waters along Nagaon district’s Kampur area on Sunday night.

As per authorities, two members of a Kampur police station team, including the Officer-in-Charge, were washed away in flood waters while investigating a case late Sunday night.

Although, the body of a constable was recovered, but the Kampur Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge is still missing.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, police teams immediately rushed to the scene for search and rescue operations.

The deceased police constable has been identified as – Rajib Bordoloi; while the missing police officer has been identified as – Samujjal Kakati.

“Its a horrible situation. My telephonic conversation with OC sir lasted till 10.30 PM on Sunday. The incident took place when they went to investigate a case.” – informed the Sub-Inspector, Hem Chandra Mahanta.

However, an SDRF personnel – Hardeep Singh remarked, “We arrived at the scene at around 1 AM, after obtaining information about the event. So far, we’ve only found one body of a constable. A deep diving team has also reached the spot and is conducting a search and rescue operation.”

The current spell of floods along the northeastern state of Assam, triggered by heavy and incessant rainfall have displaced more than 70,000 citizens, leaving back massive trails of devastation. A number of stretches, bridges and irrigation canals were damaged across the state; submerging numerous hamlets.

Massive landslides and flooding, on the other hand, damaged the railway track, bridges, and road connectivity throughout the region.

According to ANI report, nearly 42.28 lakh people of 33 districts – Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, have been severely affected in the second wave of the catastrophe.