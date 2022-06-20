Assam Floods : CM Sarma Directs Air-Dropping Of Foods; Essential Commodities Along Inaccessible Regions 

NET Web Desk

As the flood situation deteriorated in Assam, affecting a population of nearly 43 lakh in 33 of its 35 districts, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the immediate air-dropping of foods and essential commodities along inaccessible regions.

The order was passed, after a review meeting convened by the CM with his cabinet colleagues and senior district officials.

The toll in the ongoing flood and landslides in the state increased to 73 on Monday. The dead included two policemen, including an Officer-in-Charge of a police station in Nagaon district.

“Airdropping of relief materials must be initiated across regions, where there is heavy flooding and remained inaccessible for the army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) or State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) boats,” he said.

The chief minister said that for the next few days the district officials should not concern themselves with procedural rules but concentrate on providing relief to the affected people. “If certain areas are not covered in the relief manual, we will ensure that they are covered under State Owned Priority Development schemes and CM’s Relief Fund”.

He also directed DCs to have static teams of the health department on standby; and ensuring regular visits by doctors along relief camps. Ambulances should be placed on standby to transport seriously ill patients to local hospitals.

In all district hospitals, night shifts must be increased, and special attention must be given to senior residents, women, and children, he urged.

Sarma directed the authorities to plan circle-wise mega health camps with the help of the nine medical colleges in the state to ensure that post-flood diseases are effectively treated.

Its worthy to note that the state has been reeling under devastating floods for the past one week with 127 revenue circles and 5,137 villages affected in 33 districts; informed a bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).