Assam : Members of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Sworn-In 

The newly-elected members of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) have been administered the oath-of-office by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday.

Addressing the occasion, the Governor urged the people’s representatives to work towards preservation of democratic traditions and holistic development of citizens.

“I am glad to be present at the oath-taking ceremony of the elected members of the General Council for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) held at Diphu. I extend my heartiest congratulations to each member of KAAC,” the governor tweeted after the programme.

“I am confident that they will devote themselves to uphold the democracy and comprehensive development of the people of the region,” he added.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “In august presence of Hon Governor Prof @jagdishmukhi, I attended the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) membersat Diphu. With the dedicated & spirited KAAC members, Karbi Anglong will set many more milestones of success. Best wishes.”

“Extended my compliments to all the elected members for a successful tenure. Hon Min Shri @JogenMohanAssam; Hon MP Shri @horensingbey and Hon MLAs also accompanied me on the occasion.” – he further added.

The KAAC election, which was held on June 8 and counted on June 12, saw around 78 percent of eligible voters cast ballots.

The KAAC polls was held for the first time in September 2021, following the signing of a peace agreement with five insurgent groups across the region.

Over 1,000 militants surrendered last year, after the signing of ‘Karbi Anglong Agreement’, and a ‘Special Development Package’ of Rs 1,000 crore over five years was announced for the development of Karbi districts.