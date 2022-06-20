Assam : Sports Journalism To Hit Century; Mega Celebrations Scheduled To Begin From July 2 

NET Web Desk

Assam’s sports journalism is approaching a century, and series of mega celebrations are scheduled to begin from July 12, commemorating the coverage into this highly-specialized field.

The first sport news was published in a newspaper dubbed ‘Asomiya’ on July 1, 1923, regarding a three-day soccer tournament in Sivasagar district.

“Sports journalism in Assam will step into its 100th year on July 1. We are planning a year-long programme to mark the special occasion, starting from July 2, which also happens to be World Sports Journalists’ Day,” – informed the President of Assam Sports Journalists Association (ASJA) – Subodh Malla Baruah.

The ASJA will observe the Sports News Publication Centenary Year from July 2 to July 1, 2023; as remarked by its secretary – Imtiaz Ahmed.

Following the publication of first news magazine ‘Orunodoi’ in 1846, sport news took almost 78 years to debut in Assam dailies.

“Sports news has since then become a key aspect of all forms of media, whether print, electronic, or digital,” stated Ahmed.

According to Baruah, Beliram Das received the first byline in sports writing; when his report on a football tournament at Palashbari, in today’s Kamrup district, was published on July 29, 1923.

The ASJA chief stated that the centenary occasion will kick-off on July 2 in Guwahati, but several activities are slated to be held around the state, including at Sivasagar.

In the run-up to the commencement of centenary year festivities, the ASJA has launched a logo and tagline, ‘Assam Sports Journalism @100’.

He also stated that a memorial will be established to commemorate the event, with Union Minister and President of Assam Olympic Association (AOA) – Sarbananda Sonowal promising the required financial support.

“Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also promised full cooperation from all government entities. some of the state’s corporate houses have pledged sponsorship,” Baruah said.

According to Ahmed, the India Post would likely issue a commemorative stamp on the occasion.

The ASJA has also scheduled lectures, a film festival, a sports photography exhibition and competition, and interactions, in addition to launching welfare programmes for sports journalists.

“As part of the year-long commemoration, the association will publish a book on the history of sports and sports journalism. Journalists from this profession will be honoured during the opening and closing ceremonies; Ahmed explained.