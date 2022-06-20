Inter-Ministerial Central Team To Visit Flood-Affected Regions Of Assam, Meghalaya; Examine Devastation 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah today called-up the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma & Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma to discuss the present situation in parts of both states; amid heavy rainfall & flood crisis.

He also informed the CMs that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will soon visit the state to assess the devastation caused by the natural catastrophe.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Amit Shah wrote “An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit the flood-affected areas of Assam and Meghalaya to assess the damages. After the earlier spell of floods, an IMCT visited the affected areas of Assam from 26 May to 29 May, 2022.”

“Spoke to CM Assam Shri @himantabiswa and CM Meghalaya Shri @SangmaConrad to discuss the situation in parts of both states in the wake of heavy rainfall & flooding. Modi government stands firmly with the people of Assam and Meghalaya in this hour of need.” – he further added.

Assam has been reeling under disastrous floods in previous week, affecting nearly 43 lakh people in 33 of the 36 districts. This catastrophe has claimed lives of 73 people till date.

Its worthy to note that recently PM Modi spoke to the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, and took stock of the present situation. He has also assured all possible assistance on behalf of the Central Government.

The current spell of floods, landslides along the northeastern regions, triggered by heavy and incessant rainfall have displaced thousands, leaving back massive trails of devastation. A number of stretches, bridges and irrigation canals were damaged across the state; submerging numerous hamlets.

Whereas, massive landslides and waterlogging caused damages to the railway track, bridges, and road connectivity across this region.