Manipur’s Yangkhullen Hamlet Untouched By Modern Trends; Strives To Preserve Age-Old Traditions 

NET Web Desk

Yangkhullen (Ze-Mnui) – the ‘Hanging Village of Manipur’ nestled along Senapati District is known for its unique residences erected on a steep cliff.

This one-of-a-kind heritage village of the Zeme tribe features an impressive doorway with enormous carved wooden doors depicting a warrior with a spear and hunting horn standing between the horns of a Mithun. In total, the settlement is guarded by four entrances.

The hamlet is an unexplored nature trail holding magnificent traditions and enthralling historical past. These traditions have been practiced by locals through centuries. While, the tools and techniques to create artifacts have been passed across generations.

Local populace have adopted sustainable practices to protect and preserve the diverse range of flora and fauna; through sustainable means. Meanwhile, jhum or shifting cultivation, and spring water have been purposefully minimized to prevent biodiversity.

Apart from pristine landscapes, the fascinating tales and legends associated with historical past of Yankgkhullen hamlet has immense potentiality to excite a wandering soul.

Moss-covered thatched roof residences are linked with stone steps; which have been erected by the entire community; who collaboratively prevented the hamlet from modern trends.

Communal assistance was an integral component of the Zeme culture; which valued collective sense of harmony.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh have also remarked about the jewel crust. “The Yangkhullen Village in Senapati District of Manipur is a very ancient village which is known for its unique hanging houses built on the cliffs. #VisitManipur #ManipurTourism” – he wrote.