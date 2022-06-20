Meghalaya : Excavation Activities Along Water Bodies Restricted In East Jaintia Hills 

NET Web Desk

The District Magistrate of East Jaintia Hills have imposed a restriction on sand mining and extraction of rocks and stones from river beds under Section 144 CrPC with immediate effect. It further prohibited river pollution, due to stones quarrying.

According to an order issued by the District Magistrate, indiscriminate quarrying might lead to the outflow of stone and minerals into the river and downstream from the hill slopes.

“Any destruction of vegetations on the slopes, damaging water sources and destruction of aquatic life from river bed is banned in the district. ” – informed the order.

The order was issued in response to complaints of unlawful sand mining, rock and stone extraction from riverbeds, and other illegal operations across specific regions of the district.

Besides, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is monitoring such illicit sand and stone mining across the state, and therefore, issued appropriate directions to combat the issue.