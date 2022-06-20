Mizoram : ‘E-Daakhil’ Portal Launched To Address Consumer Grievances 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Minister – K. Lalrinliana today unveiled an online portal ‘E-Daakhil’ to receive and address consumer grievances.

This platform enable consumers to file consumer complaints at their convenience, from anywhere, diminishing the requirement of their physical presence at the Consumer Commission.

Its unique feature is the ability to pay the complaint fee directly through the portal. However, there is no complaint fee for those good and services whose value does not exceeds rupees five lakh.

Additionally, it also allows consumer commission to examine these online submitted complaints; approve, reject and forward these to the appropriate commission for further processing.

As the e-daakhil is linked with the Common Service Centres, citizens residing across rural areas can also utilize the route to file grievances.

According to DIPR report, the SIO of CONFONET – Lallianmawii delivered the technical aspects of the system.

The function was also attended by the Secretary of Consumer Affairs – David Lalthantluanga, the Joint Secretary of FCS&CA – K. Lalrohlua, the Registrar of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission – V. Laldinsanga; and representatives from Mizoram Consumers’ Union.

Moreover, members of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission from other districts, DCSOs and staff from CONFONET also attended the launching function through virtual mode.