Mizoram : Two-Weeks-Long Awareness Campaign Launched To Combat Drug Menace; Culminates In Aizawl 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The personnel of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) today conducted the felicitation and closing ceremony of Ruihhlo – Do : Anti – Drug Awareness Campaign at Aizawl.

The final phase of the campaign successfully culminated after a duration of two weeks starting from June 7-20 across the northeastern state.

Although the state government is undertaking massive efforts to curb the drug menace, Assam Rifles has taken up the initiative to assist the civil administration and help them in the overall upliftment of the society and help the youth disengage from the evil clutches of drugs in a progressive manner.

The campaign culminated with closing ceremony administered by the Deputy Chief Minister of Mizoram – Tawnluia.

Brigadier Digvijay Singh, SM, Deputy Inspector General 23 Sector Assam Rifles gave an insight to the drug menace and successful journey for the Anti – Drug campaign in his welcome speech. An interactive session focused on motivational talk, Group Song, Felicitation of School Children and Anti – Drug Activists, closing address by the Chief Guest were part of the event. The two week long campaign included conduct of Drug awareness Run being, Bike Rally from Lunglei to Aizawl led by Commandant 3 AR Road Shows, painting Competitions by school students at all Assam Rifles locations to motivate and to imbibe the importance of Drug free society among the local populace. A number of lectures and debate competitions were conducted at various remote locations at Indo – Myanmar Border where Assam Rifles are deployed i.e Mimbung, Kawlbem, New Vaikhawtlang, Hnahlan and Champhai and Siaha.

The closing ceremony was witnessed by Pu Tawnluia, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Govt of Mizoram, Brigadier Digvijay Singh, SM, Deputy Inspector General, 23 Sector Assam Rifles, Pu L Chawngthu, Recovering Drug User and President, Mizoram Drug Users Forum, Dr Vanlalghaka Ralte, Moderator, Mizoram Synod, Colonel Rajesh Kumar Nayak, Commandant 2 AR, all ranks of Assam Rifles, local school students and local youth of Aizawl.

The speakers lauded the initiative of AR and conveyed that such initiatives will go a long way in creating a bright future for Mizoram. The Deputy CM recollected his fond memories with AR in the past and told that AR have come a long way in not only ensuring the Border management but also going out their way to ensure goodwill gestures for the upliftment of the locals.