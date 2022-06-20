NIT-Sikkim, IIT-Hyderabad Inks ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ For Student Exchange & Research Collaboration 

NET Web Desk

In order to encourage student exchange and foster research collaboration in areas of mutual interest, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NIT-Sikkim and IIT-Hyderabad.

This pact will allow selected meritorious B.Tech students of NIT Sikkim to pursue summer internships, complete their final year and apply for a Direct Ph.D. Program at IIT Hyderabad, without qualifying GATE or any other national level examination. After successful completion of a Ph.D., the students will get both M. Tech and Ph.D. degrees.

It would also facilitate academic and research collaboration between NIT Sikkim and IIT Hyderabad faculty members and students.

The Director of IIT Hyderabad – Prof. B.S. Murty and the Director of NIT Sikkim – Prof. M.C. Govil signed the MoU in the presence of Dean Academic of IIT Hyderabad – Prof. Saptarshi Majumdar and Dean Academic of NIT Sikkim – Dr. Ranjan Basak; among other faculty members of NIT Sikkim.

Besides, the undergraduate students of NIT Sikkim with a CGPA of 8.5 at the end of their 6th semester (3 years) will be eligible to apply for a summer project and complete their 4th year (7th and 8th semesters) in IIT-Hyderabad.

Since, they will enter IIT Hyderabad with a minimum CGPA of 8.5 the requirement of GATE for Ph.D. is waived off. They are expected to demonstrate sufficient merit in their academic activities during their 7th and 8th semesters of the B.Tech.

After the completion of their 4th year at IIT-Hyderabad, the students would be considered for early admission to the Institute’s Ph.D. programs, if they maintain a minimum CGPA of 8.0 in their first two semesters at IIT-H.

Addressing the occasion, the Director of NIT-Sikkim expressed confidence in the beneficial impact of the MoU.

He is optimistic about the association of NIT-Sikkim with IIT-Hyderabad, which will immensely benefit the students, staff, and faculty members of NIT Sikkim for higher academic pursuits.

Besides, the students and faculty members of NIT Sikkim will attain exposure to a cutting-edge research infrastructure, which will help to shape their careers.

Prof. M.C. Govil urged the faculty members and students of NIT Sikkim to use this opportunity for academic growth; which will be beneficial for both the institutions.