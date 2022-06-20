Refrain From Splitting Votes To Witness TMC’s Citizen-Centric Governance : Abhishek Banerjee To Tripura Electorates 

NET Web Desk

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader – Abhishek Banerjee remarked that votes in favour of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC administration through a cohesive manner will deliver citizen-centric governance; promoting the state’s vast development.

Banerjee urged the electors to refrain from splitting votes – a process which will benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also requested the electors to not “waste their votes” for Congress and CPI-M.

The TMC leader further alleged that Tripura has one of the highest unemployment rates at 18 per cent as per CMIE data, which resulted in the highest number of political violence incidents.

Addressing the mediapersons, “If the present situation of terror continues in Tripura, there will be no jobs, business, growth or prosperity. Journalists have been attacked. But we did not leave the fight. I assure you that unless democracy is restored in Tripura, Trinamool Congress is not going anywhere.”

“The people of Tripura have given chance to BJP, Congress, and CPI(M), I now request you to give us a chance to us in the upcoming by-polls to Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma, and Jubarajnagar. This is because we have proved that despite constant threats from Delhi, we have not sold our spine like other parties,” – Banerjee further added.

He also claimed that BJP falsely declared of transforming Agartala into a Smart City, “but the reality is that if it rains even for an hour, people have to wade through chest-deep waterlogging. It was Trinamool workers who were working on the ground. No MLA or CM was seen. CM was monitoring the situation virtually from the secretariat but our workers were with the people.”

“Will BJP leaders answer how did they use the Rs 245 crore that was allocated toturn Agartala into a Smart City – where did this money go? Why are the roads in such a bad condition?” – he questioned.

Even if the BJP receives 40% of the vote, the remaining 60% will go to the opposition’s coffers, according to the Lok Sabha MP.

“This 60% anti-BJP vote will be meaningless if it is split among the opposition. As a result, I urge everyone to vote for TMC,” he said.

Banerjee accused the ruling-BJP of using “terror tactics” to intimidate voters ahead of the by-elections.

“Two of our candidates — Panna Deb (Agartala) and Sanhita Bhattacharya (Town Bardowali) — were attacked by BJP goons. Democracy has been throttled in Tripura,” he said.

At least 22 candidates, including the Chief Minister Manik Saha, are in the fray for impending bye-polls to four assembly constituencies.

The bypolls to four assembly segments – Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar; slated to be held on June 23.

Meanwhile, TMC which wants to expand its presence in the northeastern state, has candidates in each of the four constituencies.

Altogether 1,88,854 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-elections to the four seats. The counting of votes will be held on June 26.