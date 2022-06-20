Sikkim : Caught With Another Man In ‘Compromising Position’; Husband Kills Wife 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Bir Bahadur Rasaily of Nepal temporarily residing in Samlick area of East Sikkim allegedly killed his wife after been found with another person in a ‘compromising position’ at their own residence.

Identified as Lakpa Sherpa; the another man is also a native of Nepal.

As per police reports, the Ranipool Police Station received a written FIR on on June 18 night from the son of the accused, informing that at around 19:00 hours, his father Bir Bdr. Rasaily had caught his wife, their step mother Laxmi Rasaily (35 years) in a ‘compromising position’ at their room with one Lakpa Sherpa resident of Nepal temporarily residing in Upper Samlick.

Thereafter, his father Bir Bdr. out of anger physically assaulted and hit his wife Laxmi and Lakpa Sherpa with wooden firewood (doura) wherein Lakpa Sherpa ran away from the spot.

The said incident was informed to the complainant by one of their neighbours. When the son arrived home, he found his mother lying dead inside the room floor.

During investigation, the PO inspected thoroughly, photographs taken from all possible angles, blood samples were collected, weapon of offence i.e firewood. (doura) was also confiscated.

Following which, an inquest was conducted over the dead body of the deceased. The dead body was preserved at the mortuary of CRH hospital in Tadong, till the arrival of a legal guardian from Nepal and for the autopsy to be conducted.

Meanwhile, all necessary PO formalities were complied. The victim – Lakpa Sherpa sustained serious injuries and currently undergoing treatment at STNM hospital. The case is under investigation.