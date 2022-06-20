Sikkim : ‘Friends Forever Sporting Club’ Spruce-Up Dzongri-Goechala Trekking Trail

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim’s ‘Friends Forever Sporting Club’, Yuksam in collaboration with the Khangchendzonga National Park (KNP) West Division of Forest department conducted a six-days cleanliness drive along the Dzongri-Goechala trekking trail inside world heritage site Khangchendzonga National Park from June 13 to 18.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Chief of ‘Friends Forever Sporting Club’ – Sonam Chewang Bhutia asserted that the club was founded in 2017 comprising of 16 members with sports background, and since then, it has grown to 32 members.

The club focused on sports development and environmental conservation, said Mr Bhutia.

“The 42-km trekking trail falls within Khangchendzonga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This Dzongri-Goechala trekking route is the source of income provides a source of income for local people through tourism-related activities, and it is the responsibility of both locals and tourists to keep the route clean and litter-free,” remarked Bhutia.

He informed that the club has been frequently undertaking cleaning efforts at various locations such as trekking routes, tourist attractions, and public spaces.

Bhutia added that the trekkers’ huts and camping area along Dzongri-Goechala trekking trail was mostly found clean this time. With the constant efforts by KNP Division in collaboration with the Forest department, the trekkers’ huts and camping area along Dzongri-Goechala trail has also been cleaned.

Meanwhile, the Club advisor – Kesher Kumar Khatiwoda also took part in the six-day cleanliness drive and expressed gratitude towards the KNP division for all assistance and cooperation in hosting the cleanliness drive along the trail.

He expressed hope that concerned initiative will encourage tourism stakeholders and trekkers to maintain cleanliness and be more sensible in their future visits to Dzongri-Goechala trekking trail.

A 20-member team comprising of three KNP officials of the state Forest department, three women member and 14 men members from the Friends Forever Sporting Club participated in the drive that started from Yuksam on June 13.

The drive concluded at Yuksam on June 18; after covering Tshoka, Phedang, Dzongri, Kokchurung, Thangsing, and Lamuney situated at an altitude of 4,300 metres above sea level.

Besides, a 20-member team spruced-up the 42-km long trekking trail. The garbage collected was brought down to Yuksam for proper segregation and disposal. The team also collected 16 sacks of waste and litters from the trail.