Sikkim : Vehicles Distributed Among Remote Schools; Resolving Transport Issues

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In an attempt to deliver educational resources among pupils, the Minister for Sikkim’s Education Department – Kunga Nima Lepcha today distributed vehicles among remote schools of four districts.

“It is perhaps the first time in the State that such an initiative has been taken under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang. Unstable transportation is one of the elements that can obstruct learning across remote locations. Therefore, the initiative to provide vehicles for remote area schools is critical, which will contribute towards building a positive and strong learning environment,” he remarked.

He further said that such an initiative is like a reward measure to encourage long-term guidance at schools in remote areas, disentangling the effect of geographical factors on student and teacher performance to increase motivation.

Lepcha expressed hope that such gesture extended to the schools should be returned with utmost devotion to quality education with their sincere responsibility.

Meanwhile, these vehicles were received by principals of 4 schools – Government Senior Secondary School in Rolep (East District); Government Senior Secondary School in Hee-Gyathang (North District); Government Senior Secondary School in Lingee (South District); Government Senior Secondary School in Khechuperi (West District).

Lepcha also interacted with the principals regarding their respective schools and urged them to undertake explicit steps for engaging themselves in delivering the best education for accelerating impact and achieving high-scale interventions targeted at students across remote locations.

The programme was also attended by the Principal Secretary of Education Department – R Telang, Secretary of Education Department – DC Nepal, former Secretary of Education Department – Anil Raj Rai, Director of HE/SE – Hondala Gyaltsen, and officials of Education Department.