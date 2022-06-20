Torrential Rainfall, Landslides Impede Lives In Mizoram; Schools To Remain Shut Till Tuesday 

NET Web Desk

Massive landslides induced by heavy & torrential rainfall lashed the northeastern state of Mizoram, leaving trail of devastation and disrupting road link throughout the region.

In view of the devastating scenario, the state administration has shut-down all schools from primary to higher secondary level till June 21, i.e. Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the Education Department, the concerned decision was made for the safety of pupils, based on the state disaster department’s suggestion to remain cautious during these two-days.

As per the weather forecast, Mizoram is likely to be hit by severe rains within the next two days.

Low-lying regions in Thenzawl town, about 90 kilometres from Aizawl, and plantations along the banks of Khawthlangtuipui river in Lunglei district have been submerged, as rain continues to pelt Mizoram and other northeastern regions.

Crop fields in Sairang village, some 21 kilometres from Aizawl, have also been inundated from the Tlawng river; informed the officials, who added that no casualty has been reported so far.