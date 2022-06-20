War-On-Drugs : Manipur CM Extends Cash Reward To Tengnoupal, Thoubal Police For Massive Narco Haul 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh on Monday extended cash rewards of Rs 7 & 8 lakhs to the Tengnoupal District Police and Thoubal Police respectively, for successfully confiscating a massive stash of narcotics from two separate operations.

According to reports, under the War-on-Drugs 2.0 campaign initiated by the state administration; the Tengnoupal Police recently seized drugs worth over Rs 127 crores.

On the other hand, the Thoubl Police has recently busted a brown sugar manufacturing laboratory and recovered 222.85 kg of brown sugar from Moijing Mina Bazar.

During the raid, the police team recovered four large yellow plastic sacks, one blue plastic container, and one red plastic container suspected to be heroin weighing 222.85 kgs. The police later confirmed the seized item was brown sugar.

Large quantities of items used for processing brown sugar have also been found from the premises. The recovered items included – one wooden crushing machine, an electric mixing machine, a weighing machine, 1.5 litres of ammonium chloride in two bottles, 134 litres of a chemical liquid solution in two plastic containers, an aluminium container, a gas burner, and a gas cylinder.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “In recognition of massive seizures of drugs by Tengnoupal Police and Thoubal Police which include busting of a brown sugar factory in Moijing Mina Bazar, a cash reward of Rs 7 lakh and Rs 8 lakh have been awarded to Tengnoupal Police and Thoubal Police respectively.”

