Agnipath Scheme Will Leave Youth Jobless After Four Years; Claims AITC MP – Shatrughan Sinha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 21, 2022 : The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday slammed BJP saying that the ‘Agnipath’ scheme will leave youths jobless after four years.

In a press conference at Agartala Press Club on Tuesday, AITC MP Shatrughan Sinha alleged “The ‘Agnipath’ is a botched-up scheme. Why is the government only looking for four years of training, and not five years? Is it because one will then have to pay the Agniveers gratuity?”

“I am ashamed that BJP leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya are saying such repressive stuff. What will happen to the 75% of Agniveers after four years? Private companies will wash their hands, because they will want to hire experienced men, and not freshers,” he added.

Sinha on Tuesday appealed the voters to support the Trinamool Congress in the name of unity in the ensuing by-election slated to be held on June 23 next. “The BJP government, here in Tripura and the country, is dividing the country into social and religious lines. We do not want Tripura to be divided. My appeal is for the voters to support the Trinamool Congress as it is not just a party of the present, but also the future. And Mamata Banerjee will be a game-changer in Indian politics in the future.”

“I am here to support our candidates wholeheartedly. I want to appeal to the voters to not allow any division of votes, as it will help the BJP in further dividing our society. Let Tripura be the proud secular state that it has the potential to be. We won’t allow any division to take place in the society here,” he added.

The MP said “The administration must maintain peace, but the BJP itself is fanning violence in the State. The Election Commission should look into the complaints of violence on party workers and members of the free press. Trinamool Congress has made a good beginning here and we should carry on this fight and defeat the divisive forces that are destroying India.”

In the press conference, MP Sushmita Dev, Pradesh TMC president Subal Bhowmik and others were present.