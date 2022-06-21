Arunachal Pradesh : Landslide Disrupts Road Connectivity In Itanagar; Causing Major Traffic Congestion 

NET Web Desk

A massive landslide blocked an arterial route along Itanagar on Tuesday, leading to major traffic congestion which stranded hundreds of vehicles for hours.

According to officials, the deluge occurred along the Itanagar-Hollongi road near Chimphu around 10.30 AM.

Hundreds of cars and two-wheelers were trapped on both sides of the key road as a result of the accident, they added.

Despite the administration’s efforts to clear the debris using personnel and machinery, officials estimate that it will take at least a day or two to reopen the road. The NH-415, which connects Banderdewa, Naharlagun, and Itanagar, is the second key route in Itanagar.

Continuous downpours over the last few days triggered massive landslides and flood crisis across several districts of the state, disrupting road link. Since June 18, four people have been killed across the northeastern state, due to rain-related mishap.

The landslides have also blocked the Margherita-Changlang road in Changlang district, Hoj-Potin road in Papum Pare, Balemu-Bomdila road in West Kameng and the Trans Arunachal Highway.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Department has instructed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to remain vigilant for responding to any emergency.

It is also communicating with agencies such as – India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Central Water Commission (CWC) for early warnings. Relief centres have been established across all districts for providing shelter to the affected people.

In Itanagar, evacuation and relocation directives were served to 279 houses; which were found vulnerable to flood and landslides.

As per the Disaster Management Department, landslides and floods have damaged 524 dwellings across 87 hamlets since April, affecting around 11,000 citizens.