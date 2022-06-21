Arunachal Pradesh : Over-Ground Worker (OGW) Of NSCN-U Apprehended From Longding 

NET Web Desk

In a massive crackdown against insurgency activities, a team of Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Police recently apprehended an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Unification (NSCN-U) from Senua Village in Longding District.

Based on specific inputs about the movement of a militant, the paramilitary troop along with state police launched a joint operation which led to the apprehension.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Assam Rifles wrote “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS ONE OGW OF NSCN (U) IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH #AssamRifles, on 19 June, in a joint operation with state Police apprehended one OGW of NSCN (U) from Senua Village, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh.”