Assam Becomes 36th State To Successfully Implement ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ Scheme 

NET Web Desk

Assam has become the 36th state to implement the ‘One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC)’ scheme, an endeavour which aims to make food security portable throughout the nation.

During the last two years of COVID-19 pandemic, ONORC plan has significantly contributed in ensuring subsidized food-grains to National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries, especially the migrant ones.

This one-of-its-kind citizen centric initiative has been swiftly implemented during a short-span of time, covering around 80 Crore beneficiaries.

It aims to empower NFSA beneficiaries to become AtmaNirbhar for their food security anywhere in the country, through portability of their existing ration cards enabling them to seamlessly lift their entitled subsidized food-grains (in part or full) from any Fair Price Shop of their choice.

This also enables their family members to lift balance/required amount of food-grains on the same ration card at their native/ any place from the FPS of their choice.

Since its inception in August 2019, about 71 Crore portable transactions (43.6 crore NFSA and 27.8 crore PM-GKAY transactions) have taken place under ONORC, delivering food-grains equivalent to about Rs. 40,000 Crore in food subsidy through portability.

According to PIB report, around 64 Crore portable transactions have been recorded during COVID-19 period itself (from April 2020 till date) delivering food-grains equivalent to about Rs. 36,000 Crore in food subsidy through portability.