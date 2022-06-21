Assam : Members Of AAP Student Wing Detained For Staging Anti-Agnipath Scheme Protest In Guwahati 

NET Web Desk

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s student wing in Assam – Chhatra Yuva Sangram Samiti, organized a protest against the Agnipath scheme on Tuesday, demanding its revocation. The students while displaying placards raised slogans against the BJP-led government.

As the students attempted to march ahead, the Assam police and paramilitary personnel escorted them away from the protest site and detained the members.

According to reports, seven members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were also detained on Monday, for taking-out an anti-Agnipath scheme demonstration in Guwahati.

They were arrested, when a group of 10-15 students staged a protest march in the city without first obtaining authorization from the district administration. They are currently being held at Guwahati’s Latasil police station.

Protests erupted throughout the nation, after the centre announced its Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years across the three services for a four-year term.

Recruits under the program dubbed as ‘Agniveers’, will receive Rs 11.71 lakh, as part of the Seva Nidhi Package after culmination of their four-year tenure.

However, citizens opposing the scheme have demanded an immediate rollback, citing the duration of duty, the lack of pension arrangements, and the 17.5 to 21-year age restriction, which renders many of them ineligible.