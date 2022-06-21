Dalai Lama Vows To Extend Assistance Towards Flood-Ravaged Assam 

NET Web Desk

Tibetan-spiritual leader – Dalai Lama today vowed to make a donation towards the flood-ravaged Assam “as a mark of solidarity” with the people of the state.

In a letter addressed to the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Dalai Lama voiced his concern about torrential rainfall and flooding, which have resulted in numerous deaths, millions of people being displaced, and property being destroyed.

“It is most unfortunate that the monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of India seem to wreak havoc year after year. I would like to express my sadness about the hardship caused to so many people in your state due to the recent floods. I offer my deep condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones, and to everyone affected by the flooding,” – the letter further reads.

The Tibetan leader praised the efforts of rescue and relief agencies, adding they are “doing everything they can to rescue those affected and provide them with relief”.

“As a mark of my solidarity with the people of Assam, I am making a donation from the Gaden Phodrang Trust of the Dalai Lama to support those efforts,” he said.

Its worthy to note that the northeastern state has been reeling under devastating floods for the past one week with 127 revenue circles and 5,137 villages affected in 33 districts.