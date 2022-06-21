Flood Situation Worsens In Assam; NDRF Team Rushed To Barak Valley For Initiating Rescue Operations 

NET Web Desk

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) today rushed to Cachar District in Assam for rescue operations; as the flood situation remained critical with the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers reaching danger level, thereby affecting nearly 48 lakh people.

The disastrous flood catastrophe, driven by incessant rains since last week, has submerged 32 out of 36 districts of the state, with 11 persons reported missing during the last 24 hours.

Since July 14, the flood crisis and massive landslides claimed the lives of 44 people.

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked that four units of the NDRF were rushed from Bhubaneswar to Silchar for initiating rescue operations, as the flood situation in Karimganj and Cachar districts worsened due to rising water levels in Barak and Kushiyara rivers, following heavy rainfall.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “An NDRF team from Bhubaneswar just landed at Silchar airport to help the administration intensify rescue & relief operation in the flood-affected town. My gratitude to Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji for promptly responding to our request to help tackle the challenge.”

In Cachar, a population of 2 lakh people across 449 villages have been affected, while in Karimganj 1,33,865 in 305 villages were hit by the flood, according to the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

A total crop area of 113485.37 hectares and 33,84,326 animals have been affected while 5232 animals have been swept away in the state, it said.